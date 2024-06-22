Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4319 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PBTP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,274 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

