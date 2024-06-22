Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:ICLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 92,695 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

