Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

HIYS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

