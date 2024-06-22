Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
HIYS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
