Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMFL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,381 shares. The firm has a market cap of $463.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

