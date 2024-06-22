Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance
Shares of IMFL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,381 shares. The firm has a market cap of $463.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.