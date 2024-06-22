Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on June 28th

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IMFL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 28,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $463.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.