Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1688 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IMSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

