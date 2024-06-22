Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1688 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS IMSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
