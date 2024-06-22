Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1688 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.