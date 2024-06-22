Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $54,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,700. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $200.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.