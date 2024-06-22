Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 200.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,432,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

