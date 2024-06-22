Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 241.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

