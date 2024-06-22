Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:IVRA)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IVRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
