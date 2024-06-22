Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RSPM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 16,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $286.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.