Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0902 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

XSHD stock remained flat at $14.33 on Friday. 17,780 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

