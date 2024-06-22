Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0902 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XSHD stock remained flat at $14.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
