Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1036 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BATS XSHQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,911 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

