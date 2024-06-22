IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $575.03 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

