iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

IRTC stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

