Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 895,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 207,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

