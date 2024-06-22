iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

