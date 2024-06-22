iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3,712.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,132 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,752,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

