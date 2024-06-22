iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 4,472,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

