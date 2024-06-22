iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Increased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.48. 472,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

