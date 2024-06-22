iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.