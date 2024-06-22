iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

