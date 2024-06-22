iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

