iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,994,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,215,000 after acquiring an additional 179,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.64. 555,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.