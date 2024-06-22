iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $462,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.