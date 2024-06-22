iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

