iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.22. 239,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

