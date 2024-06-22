iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Decreased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DVY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,526. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

