iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. 247,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.