Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the bank on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.0035594.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.