Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 379.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IE stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

