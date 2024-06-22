Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.