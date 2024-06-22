Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0017 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $129,870.60 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.94 or 1.00014734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00076132 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

