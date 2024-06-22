John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 129,344 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

