John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 129,344 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
