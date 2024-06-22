JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $26.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

PRMW stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

