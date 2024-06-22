JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $291.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $263.50 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

