JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Trimmed by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 86,394 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,596 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,021,000. MCIA Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,860,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,658,000 after buying an additional 511,206 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

