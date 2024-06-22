JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Increased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 259.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.70. 2,139,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.