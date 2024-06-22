JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 301,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.