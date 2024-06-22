JSR Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (OTCMKTS:JSCPF)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.
JSR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $28.15 on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.
About JSR
