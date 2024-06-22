JSR Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (OTCMKTS:JSCPF)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-88000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

JSR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $28.15 on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

