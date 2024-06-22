Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 38.5%

Shares of The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) shot up 38.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.82. 332,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55,360% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.