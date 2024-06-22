Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 648,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $101,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. 2,003,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

