Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 698,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,087,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 422.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

