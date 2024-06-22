Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. Kirby has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $4,547,167. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

