Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Korn Ferry by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

