Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.47.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LEN opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.92. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

