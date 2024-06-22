LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

