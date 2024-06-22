LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.